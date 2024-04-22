Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.

INTU traded up $4.60 on Monday, hitting $609.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $641.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $600.94. Intuit has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

