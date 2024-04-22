Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0604 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.99. 2,058,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,761. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.