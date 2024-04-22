Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0604 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSCO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.99. 2,058,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,761. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88.
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
