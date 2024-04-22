Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,529,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,035,863 shares.The stock last traded at $20.99 and had previously closed at $21.04.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
