Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,529,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,035,863 shares.The stock last traded at $20.99 and had previously closed at $21.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,591 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,210,000 after buying an additional 3,297,792 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,147,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after buying an additional 962,531 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,502,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,700,000 after buying an additional 628,002 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

