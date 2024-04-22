Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ BSMO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.80. 33,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,439. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $24.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

