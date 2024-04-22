Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0509 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSMP traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $24.26. 28,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $24.59.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

