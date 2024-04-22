Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCRGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0692 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSCR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,761. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.