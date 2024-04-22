Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0692 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BSCR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,761. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.