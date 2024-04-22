Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0692 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSCR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,761. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

