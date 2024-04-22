Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0766 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
BSCS stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $19.73. 175,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,730. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.