Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.92. 136,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $18.58.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

