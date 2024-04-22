Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJUGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1441 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSJU traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $25.17. 4,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

