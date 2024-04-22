Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
BSMW stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $25.17. 6,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,077. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.
