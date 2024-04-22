Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.84

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 36980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.