Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1409 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of IHYF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.88. 1,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $22.42.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.