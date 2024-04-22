Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2024

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1409 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHYF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.88. 1,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

