Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1319 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KBWY traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,872. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $189.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

