Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.09

Apr 22nd, 2024

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUSGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.09 and last traded at $49.95, with a volume of 26372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $686,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,386,000.

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

