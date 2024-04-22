Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.09

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.09 and last traded at $49.95, with a volume of 26372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.