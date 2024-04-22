Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.09

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.09 and last traded at $49.95, with a volume of 26372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Invesco MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $686,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,386,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.