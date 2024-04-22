Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.84. 449,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,763. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $127.47 and a one year high of $184.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

