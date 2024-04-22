Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $418.33 and last traded at $414.79. Approximately 17,467,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 45,628,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $414.65.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.60.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,447,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

