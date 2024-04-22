Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $418.33 and last traded at $414.79. Approximately 17,467,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 45,628,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $414.65.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.60.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
