Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 0.34% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,473,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,215,000 after acquiring an additional 169,004 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 999.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 129,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 54,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,237. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $50.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.87.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.