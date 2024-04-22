InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Announces $0.14 Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.63. 2,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,341. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67.

