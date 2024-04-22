Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lundin Gold (LUG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE: LUG) recently:

4/22/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$19.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

4/19/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.50 to C$24.75.

4/12/2024 – Lundin Gold was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$21.00.

4/12/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from C$20.90 to C$28.00.

3/28/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

2/29/2024 – Lundin Gold was given a new C$19.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUG stock traded down C$1.16 on Monday, hitting C$19.02. The company had a trading volume of 138,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,368. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. Lundin Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$20.36.

Get Lundin Gold Inc alerts:

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of C$259.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.3629738 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total transaction of C$1,673,330.00. 59.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.