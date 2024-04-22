Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 10,392 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 124% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,629 put options.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.27. The company had a trading volume of 774,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

