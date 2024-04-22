Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,225 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the average volume of 3,478 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK remained flat at $98.24 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.43. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

