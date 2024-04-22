IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 6.8% Higher

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 4,566,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,709,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

IONQ has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 715.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 27,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $277,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 697,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at $67,523,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 27,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $277,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 697,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,556 shares of company stock valued at $882,871. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in IonQ by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in IonQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IonQ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in IonQ by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

