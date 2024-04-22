IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Price Performance

IRIX opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. Research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

About IRIDEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 306,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.