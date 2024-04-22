IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Price Performance
IRIX opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.65.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. Research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
