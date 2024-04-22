iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.45

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.45 and last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 277384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 405.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.