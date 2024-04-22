iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.81

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.81 and last traded at $71.57, with a volume of 11970270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.78.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

