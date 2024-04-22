iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Diversified LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Diversified LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.4% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $500.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,328. The firm has a market cap of $428.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.37. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

