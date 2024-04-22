iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,116 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $7.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $504.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,678,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $513.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

