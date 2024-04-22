iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,881. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average is $102.07. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

