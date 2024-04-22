iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Monument Capital Management owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $17,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 74,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.44. 243,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.20.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.