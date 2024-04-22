iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,548 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 3.18% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,748,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Myecfo LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNMA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.23. 42,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,779. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.88. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

