iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Acquired by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $135,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $5,751,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 82,396 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 414,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.74. 364,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,925. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $24.87.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

