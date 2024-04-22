iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.69

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.69 and last traded at $65.10, with a volume of 18506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.61.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $638.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGRO. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

