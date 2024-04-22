iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.56

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 437966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 59,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 83,259 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

