iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $374,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $223,373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,118,000 after buying an additional 1,688,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.79. 1,640,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,906. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average is $91.17.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

