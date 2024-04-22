iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Increased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after buying an additional 1,158,175 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,403,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,118,000 after buying an additional 1,688,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,121,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,150,000 after buying an additional 350,293 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.93. 864,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,391. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $95.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

