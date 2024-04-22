iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Acquired by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 94.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 243.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,714,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MCHI traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $40.15. 1,896,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,249,295. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

