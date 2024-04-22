iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.78

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.78 and last traded at $98.40, with a volume of 273827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

