iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Position Increased by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $18,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAV traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $68.25. 684,569 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.