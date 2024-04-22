iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,892,697 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,382,044 shares.The stock last traded at $60.83 and had previously closed at $60.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

