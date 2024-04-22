iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,883 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $32,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,750,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,634,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,001 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,327 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,072,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 214,020.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 852,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 851,800 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 835,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,854. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.