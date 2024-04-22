iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,275,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,963,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,845,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,247 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

