iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lifted by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,588 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 3.1% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13,006.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 53,067 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 85,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $80.50. 2,948,059 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.19. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.