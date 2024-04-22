iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Position Reduced by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,424,000 after acquiring an additional 317,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,864,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,213,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,324,000 after purchasing an additional 137,311 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,609 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $4.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.58. 1,847,093 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.55.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

