iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $2.31 on Monday, hitting $154.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,601 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.07. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

