iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.89

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 56916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $756.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

