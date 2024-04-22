iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.44

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.44 and last traded at $45.15, with a volume of 1327987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGE. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9,202.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.