iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Raised by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.14. 228,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,999. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

