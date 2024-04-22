J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.73) target price on the grocer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 281.67 ($3.51).
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
