Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.66

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.66 and last traded at $57.68, with a volume of 239965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Northcoast Research raised Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush upgraded Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.03.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 16,893.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

