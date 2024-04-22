Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 441.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 643,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,522 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $32,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,108.5% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,691,000 after purchasing an additional 668,675 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,267,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,949,000 after acquiring an additional 564,644 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,001,000 after acquiring an additional 514,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $24,998,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock remained flat at $50.72 during midday trading on Monday. 2,005,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.